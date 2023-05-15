Small plane crashes in Akron

AKRON, N.Y. — A small plane crashed in Erie County Monday afternoon.
According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a small aircraft crash at the Akron Airport in Newstead at 3 p.m.
The pilot was the only one on the aircraft and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center by a Mercy Flight helicopter.
The Village of Akron Police Department and the Newstead Volunteer Fire Company are assisting with the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration is handling the investigation.