x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Small plane crashes in Akron

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a small aircraft crash at the Akron Airport in Newstead at 3 p.m. Monday.

More Videos

AKRON, N.Y. — A small plane crashed in Erie County Monday afternoon. 

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a small aircraft crash at the Akron Airport in Newstead at 3 p.m.

The pilot was the only one on the aircraft and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center by a Mercy Flight helicopter.

The Village of Akron Police Department and the Newstead Volunteer Fire Company are assisting with the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration is handling the investigation.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out