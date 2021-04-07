Police chase ends in Lackawanna

A 2 On Your Side photojournalist witnessed a man being in handcuffs being placed in the back of a police car at Woodlawn, on 2nd Street.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A police chase ended with a man being seen taken into custody on Sunday evening in Lackawanna.

A 2 On Your Side journalist spotted an SUV careening through traffic on Route 5, heading north and across the border into Lackawanna, around 6:30 p.m. with at least 10 police cars in pursuit.

A 2 On Your Side photojournalist witnessed a man in handcuffs being placed in the back of a police car at Woodlawn, on 2nd Street. Police there were searching for a Chevrolet SUV.

There were multiple patrol cars at the scene, as well as New York State Police troopers.

Hamburg Police said only that it was an ongoing investigation.