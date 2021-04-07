Law enforcement close portion of Tremont Street in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda Police, North Tonawanda Fire, Twin City Ambulance, and Niagara County Haz-Mat teams were at the scene Sunday evening.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A portion of Tremont Street in North Tonawanda was closed for some time on Sunday, though the reason was unclear.

Tremont Street was closed between Vandervoort Street and Payne Avenue due to what the Niagara County Sheriff's Office described as a police incident.

The sheriff's office told 2 On Your Side during the afternoon that it was not a shooting.

A 2 On Your Side photojournalist spotted North Tonawanda Police, North Tonawanda Fire, Twin City Ambulance, and Niagara County Haz-Mat teams at the scene Sunday evening.

No other details were made available as of 6 p.m. More details will be provided as they become available.