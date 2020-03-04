BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported a pedestrian was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in the Village of Delevan Thursday night.

Authorities say the incident happened in a parking lot on North Main Street around 7:15 p.m.Deputies said a driver hit Justin Philips with their vehicle.

Phillips was flown to ECMC by helicopter for his injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities didn't say if there was an investigation looking into the incident.

RELATED: Buffalo Police investigate shooting on city's East Side

RELATED: 2 hospitalized following Williamsville fire

RELATED: Police investigating fatal shooting on west side