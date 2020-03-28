BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three people were taken to the hospital following a shooting Friday night on the city's East Side, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Hagen Street, between Genesee Street and Kerns Avenue.

The three individuals are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255

