BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Fire crews responded to the Erie County Medical Center Monday afternoon where they were called to rescue a patient who somehow breached an eighth floor window.

A spokesperson for the hospital says the patient landed on a ledge about 20 feet below.

The person is currently being treated in the hospital's emergency room for non-life threatening injuries.

ECMC released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Earlier today, at approximately 2:45pm, a patient at ECMC broke a window on a patient floor and fell approximately 20 feet to a ledge below. Buffalo Fire Department assisted in bringing the patient safely inside the building. The patient was brought to ECMC’s Emergency Department with non-life threatening injuries. We thank the Buffalo Fire Department and ECMC caregivers for their efforts.” stated Peter K. Cutler, Vice President, Communications and External Affairs, ECMC Corporation.