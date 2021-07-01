Part of Exchange Street in Attica to close for four days for installation of new water line

The stretch between the Northfolk Southern Railroad crossing and the Attica Rodeo grounds will be shut down for water line replacement.

ATTICA, N.Y. — Exchange Street in the Village of Attica between the Northfolk Southern Railroad and the Attica Rodeo grounds will be shut down for four days starting next Tuesday, July 6.

Starting at 7 a.m. that day through 3 p.m. Friday, July 9, Exchange Street will be closed to all traffic, including emergency vehicles, for water line replacement work by the the Department of Public Works.

Local residents will be allowed access in the affected area.