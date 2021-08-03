Pair found guilty in death of beloved Niagara Falls shopkeeper

A Niagara County jury found two men guilty in the 2018 robbery and killing of Ahmad 'Poppy' Alsaid.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara County jury Tuesday afternoon found two men guilty of all but one of the charges against them for the robbery and murder of a beloved Niagara Falls store owner.

William Coleman 31, of Niagara Falls and Jonathan McEnnis, 36, of Buffalo were convicted in the death of Ahmed 'Poppy' Alsaid that took place on Thanksgiving Eve, November 21, 2018. Both were on parole at the time of the killing.