Owen Powers falls to former teammate Matty Beniers in Calder Trophy race

The Sabres have not won the award since 2010.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres came up empty-handed at Monday night’s NHL awards when rookie defenseman Owen Power was beaten out by his former college teammate for the Calder Memorial Trophy.

Seattle’s Matty Beniers claimed the award, becoming the first Kraken player in franchise history to win the NHL’s Rookie of the Year award.

Power was one of three finalists this year alongside Beniers and Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner. Power — the former No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL draft — had a standout year in his rookie season, leading all rookie defensemen in assists and points and ending the season second in plus-minus and third in power-play points.

He guided the Sabres to their best record since the 2010-11 season.

Power played college hockey alongside Beniers at the University of Michigan and spoke about his teammate ahead of the awards Monday.

“It’s definitely pretty cool,” he said on getting to be at the awards with Beniers. “I got really close with him in my time there. It’s definitely kind of nice to know someone and just to be able to be in this situation and go through it with him. So it’s been pretty cool.”