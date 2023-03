An accident closed all outbound lanes of Route 33 Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. according to NITTEC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department confirmed that an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Route 33 has closed all outbound lanes.

On Wednesday morning, NITTEC reported an accident around 9:30 a.m. near the Best Street exit.

Buffalo Police said it could be closed for "some time." Drivers in the area should prepare to take other routes.

This is a developing story, 2 On Your Side will provide updates as we receive them.