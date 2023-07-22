Buffalo House of Hope opens its doors in Hamburg

House of Hope is a new program for asylum seekers, giving them a safe home. Up to 15 people will be accepted at the House of Hope in Hamburg.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The opening celebration for the Buffalo House of Hope was held on Saturday.

House of Hope is a new program for asylum seekers, giving them a safe home. Up to 15 people will be accepted at the House of Hope in Hamburg.

All of the asylum seekers come to this location based on referrals after background checks are done.

The president of Buffalo House of Hope, Father Roy Herberger, said it's a place to restore hope and life for people.

"Now we have a place for you, now we have a place where you can be comfortable. You don't have to be afraid. You don't have to look over your shoulder to see if someone is coming after you, but rather just have hope for the future," Herberger said.