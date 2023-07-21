Erie County Executive candidate Chrissy Casilio holds news conference about asylum seekers in WNY

The Erie County Executive candidate on the Republican and Conservative lines, Chrissy Casilio, held a Friday news conference regarding the asylum seekers in WNY.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Executive candidate for the Republican and Conservative parties, Chrissy Casilio, held a news conference on Friday to discuss the migrant influx in Erie County.

"Mark [Poloncarz] must be held accountable for his failed leadership, lack of transparency, contempt for public input, and total submission to the will of New York City regarding the 400 plus migrants that have arrived in Erie County so far," Casilio said.

Casilio was joined by Erie County Legislature district seven candidate Michael Zachowicz and Cheektowaga councilmember Michael Jasinski.

The group discussed at length safety concerns and the apparent burden placed on Erie County taxpayers by the presence of migrants. Many of claims were presented with no evidence.

Casilio said if she were Erie County Executive, she would have instituted a state of emergency to block the transport of migrants from New York City to Western New York.

Some 460 migrants are currently being housed in local hotels according Jericho Road, which is the main local partner working with the company DocGo, who has been hired by New York City to handle the migrant situation.

On top of the emergency order, Casilio proposed that the Erie County Legislature pass legislation that would disperse migrants to individual districts that are willing to accept them.

"Pass a resolution, if it passes, those that voted for this can accommodate in their districts. If it fails, then Mark Poloncarz can start doing his job," Casilio said.

2 On Your Side reached out to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz for his response. He is out of town, but his office clarified that New York City is paying for the services provided by DocGo, including security costs, food, and shelter.

Poloncarz has said that Western New York has and should continue to be a welcoming place for migrants. His office and New York City have repeatedly maintained that no one besides NYC will foot the bill.

Casilio, however, said that she would still declare a state of emergency if she were county executive, and "pause" to figure out who is paying for what. States of emergency in various other counties are currently being challenged in state supreme court or have been allowed to lapse given questions about their legitimacy and constitutionality.

Casilio said her understanding was that New York City's only agreement was for hotel services, while also claiming that Erie County social and medical services may be used to aid migrants. The majority of Erie County social services, however require proof of income, U.S. identity, or a social security numbers, which a migrant would not have.

The services offered to them have largely been from non-profit groups such as Journey's End, Jewish Family Services, Jericho Road Community Health Center, International Institute of Buffalo, and Catholic Charities of Buffalo. These non-profit organizations largely get funding from private donations or state and federal grants to supply services to migrants and refugees.

"I would imagine that they would even have limitations," Casilio said.

When asked what her communication with non-profit providers such as Jericho Road has been, Casilio said she had reached out but had not heard back. She has communicated with border patrol and homeland security she added.

"I'm saying that the priorities should always be the working families of Erie County," Casilio said.

Migrants generally turn in to working families. As previously reported by 2 On Your Side, the New American Economy found that the foreign-born population in metro Buffalo increased by 32.3 percent, seeing over 7,700 refugees resettled in the area in a five-year period from 2009-2014.

These residents contributed $3.1 billion to the metro's GDP in 2014 according to that same report.

"It's a little tough, because I don't know the full scale and I don't know the full scope because I'm not the county execute," Casilio said in response to what she would do about the situation. She reiterated she would employ a state of emergency to assess the situation.

Casilio also claimed safety has been a major concern, bringing in Jasinski to speak on it.

2 On Your Side's Rob Hackford reached out to the Cheektowaga Police Department to scope out the issue, with them saying there has been very little to no crime added due to the migrants coming in. They did report that there was one issue with a shoplifter out of the 400-plus migrants added to the area.

Jasinski did not agree, however.

"There has been calls. I have friends that live here off of Genesee, and they come home from work and find these people sleeping on their porches, laying on their lawns, walking in their backyard," Jasinski said.

"There's a legal process that our families followed," Jasinski added. "If we don't follow the law, it's anarchy."

When asked if those people Jasinski talked about, including people he mentioned stealing cars in Amherst—were asylum seekers or people in Buffalo, Jasinski said "you can call them whatever they want, they broke the law." He added he did not know the definition of asylum seeker.

He said that he read the article and saw the offender's country of origin, and "made the assumption."