Online used car retailer Carvana to open Buffalo distribution center

Online used car retailer Carvana Co. has leased a Buffalo warehouse to use as an auto prepping and distribution center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Online used car retailer Carvana Co. has leased a Buffalo warehouse to use as an auto prepping and distribution center.

The Tempe, Arizona-based Carvana has signed a three-year lease to take over the former Buffalo Truck Center building at 271 Dingens St. Carvana has option to extend the lease by another three years.

Carvana expects to open the 25,676-square-foot warehouse/distribution center later this summer. The company expects to hire 15 people to work at the site, which will be the 10-year-old company’s first in Buffalo.