Buffalo Police seize more than two dozen ATVs after joint operation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 2 dozen ATVs were seized in the City of Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.

The Buffalo Police Department and New York State Police took part in a joint operation to crackdown on the illegal vehicles.

In a Facebook post, Buffalo Police said three people were arrested, 31 vehicles were impounded, and 40 individuals were issued court summonses.

ATVs and unregistered dirt bikes are illegal to ride on City of Buffalo streets. BPD has been taking extra steps to combat the problem.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo told 2 On Your Side back in March that ATV use grew during the pandemic with fewer people driving.

He said riders got bolder driving through parks, trails, and streets; sometimes illegally holding up traffic.