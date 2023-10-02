x
One man killed in crash in Newstead

Another person was injured in the three-vehicle accident.
Credit: NYSP Facebook page
New York State Police patrol car

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — One man is dead and another injured after a three-car crash in the town of Newstead.

New York State Police say the accident happened on State Route 5 Saturday morning. 

A Kia was traveling east on Route 5 when it stopped to turn into a driveway. The Kia was hit from behind by a Chevrolet. That caused the Kia to cross the center line, hitting a third vehicle head-on. 

The driver of the third vehicle, Keith C. Wagner, 54, of Rochester was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The 18-year-old driver of the Kia was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC with serious injuries. Police say the driver of the Kia was not wearing a seatbelt. 

