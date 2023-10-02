One man killed in crash in Newstead

Another person was injured in the three-vehicle accident.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — One man is dead and another injured after a three-car crash in the town of Newstead.

New York State Police say the accident happened on State Route 5 Saturday morning.

A Kia was traveling east on Route 5 when it stopped to turn into a driveway. The Kia was hit from behind by a Chevrolet. That caused the Kia to cross the center line, hitting a third vehicle head-on.