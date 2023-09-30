2 people arrested after attempted traffic stop leads to police chase in Niagara County

A Niagara County Sheriff's Office patrol in Newfane attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Instead the vehicle took off on Ewings Road, leading to the chase.

NEWFANE, N.Y. — Two people are facing charges attempted traffic stop led to a police chase through Newfane and Lockport overnight.

The sequence of events started at 11:27 p.m. Friday, when a Niagara County Sheriff's Office patrol in the Town of Newfane attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Instead, the vehicle took off on Ewings Road, leading to the chase.

The pursuit went through Newfane and Lockport before a sheriff's deputy used a tire deflation device near Lake Avenue and Old Niagara Road. The vehicle eventually came to a halt at Market Street, near Union, in the City of Lockport.

Rayshon H. Moore, a 27-year-old man from Niagara Falls, was identified as the driver. The sheriff's office said he fled the scene on foot before being detained, with help from City of Lockport Police and New York State Police.

Christine M. Westmorland, a 26 year-old woman from the Town of Lockport, was identified as a passenger. She was found to be in possession of a loaded Glock 22-caliber handgun, suspected controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia.

Moore was charged with a list a of misdemeanors: unlawful fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, plus multiple traffic violations.

Westmorland faces one felony count of criminal possession of a weapon/loaded firearm. More charges against her are pending, according to the sheriff's office.

Moore and Westmorland were both remanded to the sheriff's office correctional facility to await arraignment.

