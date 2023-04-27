One headache after another leads 25 WNY cannabis farms to band together

Last year, state regulators encouraged farms to plant and harvest marijuana as soon as possible.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of weed farmers has formed an alliance with the goal of advocating for themselves in the face of ever-changing regulations and an industry that, so far, has over-promised and underdelivered.

Jeanette Miller, who runs the Eclectic Farmstead in Niagara County and holds an adult-use conditional cultivator license for weed, was one of the founding members of the Cannabis Farmers Alliance. The group, which started a couple weeks ago and is still being formed, now has about 25 farms involved.

It’s been one headache after the other for farmers who signed up to be the first to produce weed, she said. Like many other adult-use farms, Miller started out in the state’s hemp program, but the hemp industry was more investment than payoff for farmers — in 2018, when hemp was federally legalized, the hemp market was flooded with product and the value tanked.