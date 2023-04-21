Illegal cannabis seized from Wyoming County smoke shop

The owner, Nasser A. Teher, 35, of Buffalo was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the First Degree.

WARSAW, N.Y. — A business owner is facing a drug charge following a raid at Zaza Smoke Shop in Warsaw.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office says they executed a search warrant at the business on State Route 19 on April 20.

They say the search warrant was issued by a judge following an undercover drug buy made by a Wyoming County Deputy Sheriff after the department received complaints of alleged illegal sales of cannabis at smoke shop.

Deputies say they seized approximately 4-1/2 lbs of concentrated cannabis, six lbs. of raw cannabis, with an estimated retail value of more than $84,000. Deputies also seized a large amount of cash from a safe inside a storage room.

