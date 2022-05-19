Olmsted Parks Conservancy calls audible with its annual Spring Into Summer luncheon

The original fundraising goal for Thursday was $50,000, and 100 percent of the money raised will go to Juneteenth Buffalo, Open Buffalo, and Feed Buffalo.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The group behind Buffalo's biggest park system is giving back to Buffalo's Black and Brown community in the wake of Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

The Olmsted Parks Conservancy's annual Spring Into Summer luncheon is typically a colorful, celebration of spring with fancy dresses and hats and fascinators.

Organizers felt that upbeat vibe wasn't appropriate, and they even thought about cancelling the event altogether.

They decided to continue on with a different tone, and all of the money raised is now going to three local Black-led organizations instead of to Olmsted.

Olmsted Parks Conservancy Donation Stephanie Crockatt executive director spoke with 2 On Your Side about that decision.

"We're toning that down a bit and being respectful of the fact that we have a suffering community right now," Crockatt said. "But this is an opportunity to share in this community, and share in this grief, and bring together the strength of this community and the connective nature of our parks."