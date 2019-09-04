OLEAN, N.Y. — The Olean police and fire departments have a stern warning for people there: Stop tossing cigarette butts out of your car window.

The City of Olean Police made a post on their Facebook page, saying the fire department has had to put out more than 10 mulch fires in the last two weeks.

They say the fires have been popping up in the medians in downtown Olean.

Police add that they will be actively enforcing this and that anyone caught tossing their cigarettes will face a fine.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

State: Wildfire risk increases for Southern Tier, Catskills

Video shows explosion at gender reveal party that sparked a wildfire

Smoking pot vs. tobacco: What science says about lighting up