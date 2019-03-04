BUFFALO, N.Y. — With conditions being ripe for wildfires, New York officials are urging residents to comply with the statewide burn ban.

And the National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a red-flag warning for the Southern Tier and the Catskills, citing concerns about conditions that could lead to new fires or spread existing ones.

"Dry weather, warming temperatures, and strong winds today have elevated the risk of fires across much of the state," Basil Seggos, the New York Department of Environmental Commissioner, said in a statement. "Please heed the statewide ban and do not burn any brush or yard debris, both now and over the next several weeks."

The DEC updated its fire danger map on Wednesday, reflecting an increase in dangerous conditions for the southern and eastern parts of the state.

Brush burning is prohibited across the state until May 14.

