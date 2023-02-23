NYSP: Man charged for trying to sell stolen tires, rims on Facebook Marketplace

Leon M. Robert, 24, of Buffalo, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a weapon.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man from Buffalo faces multiple charges after New York State Police say he tried to sell stolen tires and rims on Facebook Marketplace.

State Police investigators arrested Leon M. Robert, 24, on Monday, February 20 and charged him with criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a weapon.

Two days prior, Troopers received a complaint from West Herr Honda in the Town of Lockport. The dealership reported that eight tires and rims had been stolen from vehicles. Investigators worked with management and found the stolen items for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation arranged a meeting to "buy" the stolen items at a location in the City of Buffalo, and Leon was there, according to State Police.