NYSP investigate accident that killed Cattaraugus County woman

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating an accident that killed a Cattaraugus County woman Monday night. 

Troopers were called to a State Route 16 in Yorkshire just after 6:30pm for a report of a head-on collision.

Investigators say a 2020 Volkswagen was traveling south and a 2015 Chrysler was traveling north when they collided. 

The driver of the Volkswagen, Michael Neville, 25 of Machias, and his passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler, Elizabeth H. Cousins, 39, of Delavan, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

