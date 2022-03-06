NY bill passed would make it easier to sue over discriminatory voting policies

The changes include reducing voting hours, cutting down polling sites, or removing people from voter rolls.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The State Assembly and Senate has passed a bill that would make it easier to sue over discriminatory voting policies.

It would also require voting locations with a history of civil rights violations to get approval from the state Attorney General's Office or the courts before changing election rules.

The changes include reducing voting hours, cutting down polling sites or removing people from voter rolls.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is reviewing the legislation.

Additionally, Friday is the final day you can register to vote in person or send in your registration form by mail.

To vote in the state and local primary elections, your application must be received in person today.

If you're mailing in your form, it must postmarked June 3 and must arrive no later than June 8 to vote in the primary.