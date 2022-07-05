NWS volunteer weather observer needed in Wyoming County

The weather observer must live in the greater Portageville area, including the towns of Nunda, Castile and Hunt.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service Office in Buffalo is looking for a volunteer to report weather observations in southern Wyoming County.

The duties of a Coop weather observer for the National Weather Service include taking measurements of precipitation, snowfall, and snow depth daily each morning and reporting them to the Buffalo office. This is a volunteer position, though an appropriate rain gauge and snow measuring stick would be provided for you.

These observations are then recorded and archived for future use, which could include warning decisions during severe weather, climate studies, and drought/agricultural mitigation. Storm Team 2 also utilizes this data on a daily basis when forecasting sky conditions, temperatures, and referencing snow depth or rainfall totals.

This position would be a part of the National Weather Service Cooperative Observer Network (Coop Network). The Coop Network comprises nearly 10,000 volunteer weather observers nationwide that report observations to the NWS.