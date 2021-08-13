Nursing home advocates angered and disappointed that impeachment investigation has ended

'It felt like the Assembly Judiciary Committee slapped every sexual harassment survivor and every grieving nursing home family member in the face.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lawmakers weren't the only ones shocked, angered, and disappointed by the decision that the New York State Assembly impeachment investigation would be coming to a close.

"It just smacks of Albany corruption," said Tracey Alvino of the Voices For Seniors advocacy group. "It smacks of deal-making."

According to New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, the impeachment investigation will be suspended when the governor officially steps down on August 25. Heastie says this decision was made because the investigation was meant to determine whether the governor should stay in office.

Heastie told Capitol Tonight that he made no deal with Cuomo to end the investigation.

Voices For Seniors was formed after nursing home deaths were being reported at the height of the first wave of the COVID pandemic. Ana Martinez was receiving physical rehabilitation at a nursing home in West Islip when she died from COVID-19. Her daughters, Vivian and Alexa, started the advocacy group in her honor.

The way I became involved in the organization was I read their story in a local paper. and it was identical to the story of my father who unfortunately lost his life in the same rehabilitation that their mother lost their lives in," Avino said.

Since the spring of 2020, the organization has grown to 5,000 people.

"We are looking for justice accountability and answers," Avino said.

Earlier Friday, Assembly Speaker Heastie said other investigations could bring the outcome of accountability people desire.