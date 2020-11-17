North Tonawanda bans smoking, vaping in all city parks

Signs will be placed at the entrances of all city parks to make the public aware of the new ordinance.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Smoking of any kind, as well as vaping, is now banned in North Tonawanda city parks. The new directive includes cigarettes, pipes, cigars, e-cigarettes, e-pipes, vape pens, or any device containing tobacco or nicotine.

The ordinance was passed at the last Common Council meeting. The proclamation passed says a tobacco free environment is healthier and more family friendly.

A violation will be subject to a fine of up to $250 for each offense and/or a possible time in jail of up to 15 days.