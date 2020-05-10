Buffalo church, 6 businesses adopt tobacco free policy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bethesda World Harvest International Church and several area businesses have announced a new tobacco free policy to promote public health and wellness.
It's a commitment to helping reduce tobacco use among communities of color.
So what is a tobacco free policy? It means businesses will hang new signage and have other initiatives all aimed at improving health.
"So we know that we can prevent these self-disparities and address them at the root causes, then we can change the trajectory of our community, and improve the health and fitness of the city of Buffalo overall," said Stan Martin, project director of REACH, and director of Cicatelli Associates Inc.
Businesses joining the church in the new policy include Beauty Pros2, Eden Salon, Iconz Barber Shop, Sammy's Metro Deli, Scott Real Estate and Wireless One Enterprises.