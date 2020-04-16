The last few months of high school can be emotional, and that is especially true this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, high school seniors across Western New York worry they won't get to participate in those classic senior rituals like prom and graduation.

That's why the teachers and staff at Nardin Academy High School got together Wednesday to spread the love for the Class of 2020. They split up and drove to every corner of Western New York, placing lawn signs in front of the homes of all 105 members of its graduating class.

The signs read “Our love couldn’t be greater for the Class of 2020 Gators.”

Signs for seniors: Nardin teachers show their love Nardin Academy teachers, staff deliver lawn signs to all 105 members of the Class of 2020

