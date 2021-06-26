No injuries reported following Royalton house fire

Heavy fire was reported on the first floor, but all people and pets were able to make it out of the building safely.

GASPORT, N.Y. — No one was injured, but people from a Royalton home are being helped by friends and family after a Saturday afternoon fire.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office dispatch center received a call about a fire at 12:32 p.m. Saturday on the 8800 block of Chestnut Ridge Road, which is just west of the Royalton Town Office.

The Niagara County Origin and Cause Team is investigating.