NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One man is dead and two people are in serious condition after a driver crashed into a house in Niagara Falls Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

At around 12:45 a.m., police responded to the scene where the driver of a 2006 Chevy lost control of the car while heading west on Walnut Avenue. According to investigators, the car hit the front porch of a house at 2019 Walnut Ave.

Police said that the back seat passenger, a 23-year-old unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and the front seat passenger were taken to ECMC with traumatic injuries. They are both in serious condition.

The crash is currently under investigation.

