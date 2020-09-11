Delivery driver arrested in Grand Island stabbing

Alleged attack happened Sunday at an apartment complex on Bedell Rd.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A delivery driver is in custody for allegedly stabbing another man while making a delivery over the weekend.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Bedell Road on Grand Island.

When Deputies arrived, they found a man bleeding from the torso holding down another man. Deputies say Bart Cordwell, 53, of Niagara Falls had just finished delivering items to a different apartment from where the victim was visiting when the alleged attack took place.

The victim was taken to ECMC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Cordwell was also taken there for evaluation and treatment.