Delivery driver arrested in Grand Island stabbing

Alleged attack happened Sunday at an apartment complex on Bedell Rd.
Credit: ECSO
Bart Cordwell

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A delivery driver is in custody for allegedly stabbing another man while making a delivery over the weekend. 

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Bedell Road on Grand Island.

When Deputies arrived, they found a man bleeding from the torso holding down another man. Deputies say Bart Cordwell, 53, of Niagara Falls had just finished delivering items to a different apartment from where the victim was visiting when the alleged attack took place.  

The victim was taken to ECMC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Cordwell was also taken there for evaluation and treatment.

Cordwell is charged with with a felony count of assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. After he was released, he was taken to the Erie County Holding Center where he's being held on $10,000 bail. 

