What are the options for the NFL Bills-Bengals suspended game

NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, will have full discretion regarding the game's status and when it will resume.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency during Monday night's Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati. The game was temporarily suspended in the first quarter and was later on declared to be postponed.

ESPN announcer Joe Buck mentioned several times after Hamlin was taken by ambulance off the field that the players would have five minutes to warm-up before resuming the game. Buck said that the NFL was telling him this.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent responded to questions last night on a late-night media call about the five minute warm-up. He said that there was never a conversation about warming up to resume play at all. He also called it "insensitive" and "ridiculous."

Although he has said that Damar Hamlin's health and condition should remain the focus, NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, will still have to make decisions regarding the game's completion and when it will resume. There has never been a situation in the NFL quite like this one for the league or Goodell to handle.

According to the NFL policy manual, technically, the game would have to resume within two days of when it was originally scheduled. Therefore, this means that the game would have to be played by Wednesday.

The Bills left Paycor Stadium and flew home from Cincinnati around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. If the game was to resume on Wednesday, essentially the Bills would have to fly back to Cincinnati on Tuesday night, which seems to be very unlikely with Hamlin's condition still unknown.

There are a lot of layers that Goodell will have to consider, one of them being the timing of this game. It's crucial because of the fact that the regular season is coming to a close. Therefore, the outcome of not only this game, but also the games this upcoming weekend are crucial for all teams and their postseason standings in the NFL.

There is also very little flexibility for when this game could resume. There are questions regarding the possibility of creating a 19th week of the regular season when the wild card games would normally occur. That, however, would of course change the normal course of postseason play and team standings.