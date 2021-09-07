Niagara Falls City Schools plans to open two indoor pools for kids to cool off

The decision by the district comes after the City of Niagara Falls decided to close city pools because of issues related to the COVID pandemic.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — If you need another spot to cool off this summer, you will be able to take a swim at a couple pools in Niagara Falls.

The school district has announced they will be opening some of their pools this summer after Niagara Falls decided to close their pools because of issues related to the COVID pandemic.

There was a lot of disappointment in the Falls, when the city decided to close pools this summer, a decision that was actually made last year in budget season.

"So, the focus became on what would be the best use of what could be limited resources going into the 2021 year, and so we focused on essential city services," Niagara Falls Mayor Rob Restaino said.

Now the city school district has swooped in and will open two indoor pools for kids to cool off.

"Kids missed out on a year learning to swim, and that's another reason why this partnership is so great, because it's not just open pool, it's actually learn to swim programs," said Mark Laurrie, superintendent of Niagara Falls City Schools.

Next week indoor pools at Cataract Elementary School and Abate Elementary will open.

Parents or guardians from the Falls only can schedule pool time for their kids and themselves by going to the YMCA's website and registering in the Safety Around Water section.

Here's the best part: It's free.

"The younger kids will come at the earlier hours right through the later hours, when the older kids can come in the pool. That's why there has to be a sign-up this year. There has to be a sign-up because of the COVID restrictions, and because of the capacity in a pool that we're still trying to be mindful of," Laurrie said.

There are efforts underway to open up another indoor pool for adult swim.

"What we're in the process of setting up at a different pool in the district is for adults. Again, we're putting that under adult education program, and that will come at our community education center pool later in the summer early fall," Laurrie said.

Is there any chance now of getting some additional funding or reworking the budget in a way to open city pools up?

"We wouldn't have the capacity to rework the budget that much to re-establish the three city pools. What we are doing is we're working for the younger kids at the splash pads," Restaino said.