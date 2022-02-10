Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station to welcome first woman commander

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station is welcoming the first woman wing commander.
Col. Lara B. Morrison will assume command of the 914th Air Refueling Wing on Friday, February 12. She will assume command of the unit's approximately 1600 military and civilian member force and eight assigned KC-135R Stratotanker refueling aircraft. She will be the first woman wing and installation commander in the unit's history that dates back to 1971.
Col. Morrison's previous assignment was as commander of the 452nd Operations Group, March Air Reserve Base, California.
The assumption of command ceremony is scheduled for Friday, February 12 at 1 p.m.