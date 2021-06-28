Niagara County to host outdoor job fair

The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training is hosting an outdoor career fair on Wednesday, June 30 at the Ida Fritz Memorial Park in Lockport.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Looking for a job? Local businesses are hiring.

The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training is hosting an outdoor career fair on Wednesday, June 30 at the Ida Fritz Memorial Park in Lockport.

More than 30 companies are participating in the career fair.

“Our career fair earlier this month at Oppenheim Park attracted a tremendous number of job seekers and I expect a similar turnout this week at Fritz Memorial Park,” said Donald Jablonski, Director of Employment and Training. “Employers have openings they need to fill and are anxious to hire, so whether you are unemployed or looking for a new opportunity, you should definitely attend."

“Our WorkSource1 team will also be present to let job seekers know of the services we have available to them, like resume writing and interview prep, as they conduct their job search,” said Jablonski.