Local companies looking to fill hundreds of jobs at virtual career fair

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalonians looking for work will be able to connect with some of the area's top companies as well as growing start-ups at a virtual career fair on Tuesday, May 4th. The event is hosted by Forge Buffalo, an online talent commuity created by 43North, and Be In Buffalo.

Local companies including Wegmans, M&T Bank, and Moog, as well as 43North portfolio companies such as ACV Auctions, HIOperator, and Squire will be looking to fill hundreds of currect job openings.

The virtual nature of the event will allow job seekers to share their resumes, speak with company representatives, and even get hired all from the comfort of their home in an online booth.

