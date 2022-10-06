Niagara County seeking public input on opioid settlement plan

A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11 at 5 p.m. in the legislative chambers at the Niagara County Courthouse.

Example video title will go here for this video

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The head of Niagara County's Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will host a public meeting next week to present a draft plan on how to use the county's portion of opioid settlement money.

Director Laura Kelemen is giving the presentation on Tuesday, October 11 in the legislative chambers at the Niagara County Courthouse, located at 175 Hawley Street in Lockport.

The money comes from lawsuit settlements with pharmaceutical companies.

The public will have an opportunity to comment after the presentation. The draft plan was developed after the Niagara County Department of Health hosted two roundtable meetings last month; more than 60 stakeholders took part in the discussions.

The funds are intended to support individuals and their families who have been affected by the opioid epidemic, based on the New York State Attorney General's list of approved uses.