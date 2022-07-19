Frustration boiling over at the Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board meeting in Albany

Avi Israel from Save The Michaels of the World has hit a boiling point with how slow Albany is moving in regards to figuring out how to use opioid settlement funds.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Avi Israel had a clear message in Albany Tuesday morning.

"I would strongly urge all the agencies who represent New York State, get your act together, get in here because your games are causing lives."

Israel is frustrated with the pace at which the Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board is moving. He says the board was supposed to convene in November of 2021 but didn't hold its first meeting until June 14.

The mission of the board is to determine how to implement funds New York State receives from settlements that pharmaceutical companies make with the Attorney General.

The latest settlement announced in December 2021 was for $208M.

Of the 17.5 hours the board has met thus far, only 5 hours have been dedicated to actually discussing what to do with opioid settlement funds.

This is also another point of contention for Israel.

"The governor and the legislators already divided the money," Israel said. "They divided $180 million and left us with $45 million to give recommendations."

A document obtained by 2 On Your Side breaks down how the $208M from the most recent settlement.

$55M is allocated to go to local municipalities to combat the opioid crisis.

$75M is going to the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) for the "expansion of treatment services," as well as "statewide transportation initiatives," and other programs.

$8.5M is earmarked for the state Department of Health for an overdose prevention program.

$45M is allocated for the Advisory Board recommendations.

$17M is being set aside for "additional restitution."

"So that's right off the bat is not honest and it's not transparent," Israel said.

2 On Your Side reached out to OASAS regarding the money being allocated before the Advisory Board could even convene to make recommendations.

In a statement a spokesperson told WGRZ:

Determinations on funding allocations were made in accordance with settlement agreements, and after discussion with the state legislature. To date, no funding has been disbursed, and will not be until the board provides recommendations. The state is still in the process of consulting with the board.

The board will be selecting meeting dates for the remainder of the year. When finalized, information regarding future meetings will be posted publicly online.

The statute provides for participation by the Commissioner or her designee. The Commissioner or a designated executive level staff member has been present at all meetings to date.

Israel points a lot of his frustration to Governor Hochul, who he says didn't convene the board in time to properly allocate the money.

"It's all at the feet of Gov. Hochul," Israel said. "We have an agency that's supposed to handle addiction and mental health, that's not happening.

Israel was appointed to the Advisory Board by the NYS Attorney General after his tireless work with Save the Michaels of the World, the foundation he founded after he lost his son to addiction.

"Every day that this money is being delayed, there are over 14 people that die in New York State."

The Advisory Board wrapped up its fourth meeting on July 19 and doesn't meet again until mid-August. The board also has to compile a report with their recommendations for the legislature by November 1st.

Israel says at this rate it's unlikely that will happen.

"My fear is, by law, November 1, we have to give a report," Israel said. "I for one, will not sign my name to the report unless the money goes to the right people."

As for his frustrations with Gover Hochul, he encourages her to participate.

"Show up at the next meeting, call the next meeting, make sure your Commissioners show up."

WGRZ reached out to Governor Hochul's office for comment, and a spokesperson said: