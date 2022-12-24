Niagara County mobilizing fire departments to assist stranded drivers as storm shifts north

Niagara County officials say there are dozens of stranded drivers throughout the county, and that number is rising.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The situation in Niagara County Saturday morning quickly deteriorated as the lake effect snow shifted north.

Niagara County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz tells 2 On Your Side that all county fire departments have been called to their halls to assist with a variety issues.

South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company chief Chris McClune tells WGRZ that 2 out of the 3 ambulances for the town of Lockport are out of service because they are stranded. Other companies in the county are also struggling to provide ambulance service because of the conditions.

It's not clear right now what the situation is in Lockport, as they rely on Twin City Ambulance until the city fire department takes over service sometime in February.

McClune and his crew are currently holed up at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital as conditions were too severe to continue service.

Dozens of vehicles are stranded on roadways across the county, and that number is rising.

The driving ban remains in effect for the entire county Saturday, and it's unclear when it will be lifted.

"We're seeing issues of having cars in ditches because of the whiteout conditions where people are traveling too fast, that shouldn't be out on the roadways to begin with," Schultz said. "It's taking resources away to have to deal with these incidences to get a tow truck out to help winch them out and get them back on the way to get home."

Further north in Niagara County, the West Pier in Olcott is completely iced over, causing a bit of a photographic spectacle.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti does not want people going to the pier, despite how photogenic it looks.

"I would advise everyone to stay home," Filicetti said. "All of our resources are busy helping stranded motorists and responding to other emergencies."