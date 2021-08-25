2 men arrested following Orleans County stabbing

Two men are facing various charges following a fight Tuesday night in Orleans County.

Officers from the Albion Police Department and deputies from the Orleans County Sheriff's Office were called to a residence on West Bank Street just before 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by a 35-year-old man who sustained a stab wound to his right leg. The man, later identified as Angel Gonzalez-Rodriguez of Albion, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

With a description from Gonzalez-Rodriguez, police were able to take the stabbing suspect into custody without incident. Jeffrey VanEpps, 43, of Albion was arrested and charged with one count of assault in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, one count of menacing in the first degree and one count of disorderly conduct.

After further investigation, police say Gonzalez-Rodriguez was involved in a fight with his neighbor, VanEpps, over a cell phone.

According to police, Gonzalez-Rodriguez allegedly tried to stab VanEpps, giving him a minor cut on his forehead.

Gonzalez-Rodriguez was charged with one count of attempted assault in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, one count of menacing in the second degree, one count of harassment in the second degree and one count of disorderly conduct.