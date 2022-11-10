Niagara Co. working to make opioid settlement fund recommendations

Niagara County is expected to receive $1.2M of settlement funds from pharmaceutical companies following various lawsuits by NYS. Now they need to make plans for it.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Outside of Niagara Falls proper and the city of Lockport, it's all rural communities in Niagara County.

"There are some nuances relative to meeting the needs in the rural communities," said Niagara County Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services Director Laura Kelemen.

But that doesn't mean their needs are any different than urban and suburban communities that are trying to battle the opioid epidemic.

In 2021, Niagara County reported 607 overdoses, 94 of which were deadly. That's up substantially from 2020, which saw 526 overdoses and 60 deaths.

In 2019, there were 29 overdose-related deaths in Niagara Co. Throughout the pandemic the overdose-related deaths have tripled Niagara County.

With $1.2M slated to be coming to the county as part of various lawsuits settled between the New York State Attorney General's office and pharmaceutical companies, county officials and lawmakers need to figure out how to use the money.

Peer recovery advocates attended a meeting of the Niagara County legislature where draft recommendations for the funds were discussed.

"We don't have enough detox beds," said Doug Bisher, a peer specialist with Independent Living of Niagara County. "We've got one detox facility in Niagara County, and it's in Niagara Falls."

Bisher says the lack of resources as you get outside of Niagara Falls makes helping people through recovery even harder. Having more beds would drastically improve the situation for those in recovery.

County Mental Health & Substance Abuse Director Laura Kelemen says there are several different ways the funding could be used. Areas of awareness, community support, food, and shelter could be most valuable.

"It's hard for people to think about getting clean and sober if they're lacking food, clothing, and shelter."

As for community awareness, Kelemen says that people want to get information confidentially due to stigmas related to seeking recovery.

"If we have that available information shipped to their house, on pizza boxes, or in other places, it makes it easier for them to have that information available when they need it," Kelemen said.

"We don't have to send people out of state, we can keep them here close to home with their connections and with their families," Bisher said.

Bisher says more peer-to-peer funding would be beneficial.

"The priceless lived experience that we have as peers that we can get down the hole with them and I look down the hole at them is definitely one of the top needs I would say," Bisher said.