Sen. Schumer suggests more federal funding to combat fatal fentanyl in drugs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County leaders say 150 people here have died from opioid overdoses this year. And now there is a plan to get more help from Washington to deal with the fentanyl that is linked to many of those deaths.

That initiative was launched by US Senator Chuck Schumer here in Western New York on Tuesday.

Our local health officials have previously warned anyone who may consider using illicit drugs about the so-called "rainbow" fentanyl-laced pills resembling candy that may be circulating in the region.

That health threat was emphasized again by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday.

"They're trying to make this drug look attractive, sweet, harmless. The drug dealers and traffickers are trying to use a new marketing tactic with this deadly drug. They call it rainbow and they give it colors."

So to stop its spread even more so, Schumer proposes to add an additional $3.2 Billion in the new federal budget to the overall $42.5 Billion earmarked for the National Drug Control Strategy program.

He suggests about $290 Million of that could be directed to more coordinated drug interdiction teams with federal and local law enforcement.

"There is the Buffalo Police, the Erie County Sheriff, and the national DEA. So that if they know there's a whole bunch of fentanyl and rainbow fentanyl headed to Western New York our local folks can be warned in advance. They can tell them what gangs might be selling this or what dealers and they can go after their arms here in Western New York."

Also over $500 Million would be set aside for local firms and agencies offering substance abuse treatment programs.

And then another $2 Billion, to be distributed by states, would provide for more treatment and prevention efforts including Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

What was not discussed by Senator Schumer is the source of synthetic fentanyl. But as we have learned before in May from Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

"It mainly comes through China and in through Canada and into Buffalo. That's one route as well."

A 2020 declassified Intelligence report from the US Drug Enforcement Agency confirmed that the entry point of Canada. But it also noted most of the fentanyl shipments and supplies were coming over the US southern border from Mexican drug cartels. That report also listed India as a growing supply source besides China with a highly potent 90 percent concentration of fentanyl in what they produced.