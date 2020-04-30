BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local union representing NFTA workers says employees should get hazard pay for working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ATU Local 1342, the union representing NFTA workers, said its members demand hazard pay, as well as limiting the number of passengers on each vehicle. They are calling for 1.5 times their original pay for the work union members are doing during the pandemic.

“We are essential, not expendable,” said Jeff Richardson, President of ATU Local 1342-Buffalo, NY, representing NFTA workers. “Since the coronavirus pandemic began, transit workers across New York have put themselves in harm’s way to continue servicing our communities. Transit workers should be paid for their bravery and providing essential service.”

The union has already worked with the NFTA to secure rear-boarding for it's vehicles and PPE for transit workers. On Wednesday, the NFTA announced a limit of 15 passengers per bus and 2 passengers per paratransit van.The Union is calling for a decrease to 10 passengers per us and 1 per van. \

The NFTA issued this statement:

First and foremost, we have the upmost respect and appreciation for our operators and are working rigorously to insure their safety and health, along with the wellbeing of our passengers. We want to be sure to clarify that the CARES Act was provided specifically to keep essential public transportation operating during this health crisis and did not include provisions for salary increases for essential front-line workers. The NFTA did respond to the ATU’s request promptly and stated that a salary increase would not be possible until designated funding is established and available.

