BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are new protocols being put in place by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority and Erie County legislator April Baskin to help protect transit riders from COVID-19.

NFTA said that going forward, in order to stop the spread of coronavirus, buses will be limited to 15 passengers in each bus and signs reminding passengers to keep social distancing will be installed. Additional buses will be used on the 19 Bailey route, which is one of the most used route in the city.

The transit authority had already waived all fees during the coronavirus pandemic and has provided divers with PPE like masks, gloves and shields to separate them from passengers.

“I’m thankful for the protections provided for drivers,” Baskin said. “Their safety and health is crucial to a functional transportation system during this worldwide heath crisis. We also have to take similar measures for the riders who rely on public transportation as a means to survive. Their patronage to the NFTA system prior to the COVID-19 free fare policy and their health is equally a priority.”

