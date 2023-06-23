NFTA responds to video of a bus being erratically driven

“We are aware of the video circulating on social media of the NFTA-Metro bus operator driving erratically. The driver has been terminated. This incident took place on June 21 at approximately 10:00 p.m. The operator was coming back from his shift, and no one was on the bus at the time the video was shot. We take the safety and security of our passengers and community seriously; it is our top priority. We want to stress that the behavior of the operator does not reflect the outstanding and hard working NFTA-Metro drivers who work diligently to serve our community every day."