BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority continues to grieve the loss of their colleague and friend Chequita Smith.

Smith was killed in a rollover para-transit bus crash earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the NFTA remembered her by putting her initials "C-S" and employee number on metro bus vehicles.