NEW YORK (AP) - The Cuomo administration's top economic development official says the state isn't giving up on landing future Amazon projects despite the internet retailer's Valentine's Day breakup with New York over local opposition to putting a second headquarters in Queens.

Newsday reports Empire State Development CEO Howard Zemsky told a Manhattan meeting of the agency's board of directors that Gov. Andrew Cuomo "is not burning any bridges" with Amazon.

The head of the state's main economic development office says Amazon is a "huge employer" in New York, referring to 5,000 jobs the company already has in the city.

Zemsky's comments come a week after Amazon pulled out of a deal that would've brought 25,000 jobs to Long Island City. Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a fellow Democrat, had brokered the deal.

