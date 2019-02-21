NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County legislature voted unanimously Tuesday night to invite Amazon to the county.

According to the Buffalo News, the resolution said Niagara County has two state-certified, shovel-ready development sites large enough to accommodate a corporate campus.

In January 2018, the online retailer narrowed down the list of cities for its Amazon HQ2, but Buffalo and Rochester didn't make the cut.

Instead Amazon decided on Long Island City in Queens, NY as the location for its second headquarters, but just last week, decided to pull out of the deal after a yearlong search.

The company drew criticism from some politicians and activists who were not happy with the billions of dollars in tax incentives it was promised.

State senator Rob Ortt of Niagara County said the deal falling through is a sign of the anti-business climate in New York State. Governor Andrew Cuomo blamed a small group of senators for doing "tremendous damage" to an economic opportunity.

Amazon said last week that it does not plan to look for another location and will continue to build out offices in Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee.

