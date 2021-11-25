NYSP increasing patrols over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the holiday season officially underway, New York State Police and other local law enforcement agencies are joining forces to prevent unsafe driving behaviors.
In addition to regular patrols across New York State, troopers will also have dedicated impaired driving patrols. These patrols will include drug recognition experts, fixed sobriety checkpoints, underage drinking enforcement and speed enforcement. There will also be unmarked police vehicles, or concealed identity traffic enforcement (CITE) patrol vehicles, out on the road looking for drivers who may be talking or texting on handheld devices.
"Troopers will be highly visible throughout the Thanksgiving weekend and on the lookout for impaired and reckless drivers," said New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen. "Please follow posted speed limits, put down your mobile phone, and make sure to slow down move over for emergency and highway maintenance vehicles. Most importantly, don’t get behind the wheel if you are impaired. Our goal is to ensure that everyone gets to their holiday celebrations safety."
According to New York State Police, during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday season 901 drivers were arrested by state troopers for DWI across New York State. In addition, 7,406 speeding tickets were issued by troopers statewide along with 627 tickets for distracted driving.
The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, New York State Police and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommend the following tips to prevent impaired driving:
- Plan a safe way home before the fun begins
- Before drinking, designate a sober driver
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ride sharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation
- Use your community’s sober ride program
- If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement