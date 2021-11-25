NYSP increasing patrols over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

New York State Police and other law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on impaired and aggressive driving over the holiday weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the holiday season officially underway, New York State Police and other local law enforcement agencies are joining forces to prevent unsafe driving behaviors.

In addition to regular patrols across New York State, troopers will also have dedicated impaired driving patrols. These patrols will include drug recognition experts, fixed sobriety checkpoints, underage drinking enforcement and speed enforcement. There will also be unmarked police vehicles, or concealed identity traffic enforcement (CITE) patrol vehicles, out on the road looking for drivers who may be talking or texting on handheld devices.

"Troopers will be highly visible throughout the Thanksgiving weekend and on the lookout for impaired and reckless drivers," said New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen. "Please follow posted speed limits, put down your mobile phone, and make sure to slow down move over for emergency and highway maintenance vehicles. Most importantly, don’t get behind the wheel if you are impaired. Our goal is to ensure that everyone gets to their holiday celebrations safety."

According to New York State Police, during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday season 901 drivers were arrested by state troopers for DWI across New York State. In addition, 7,406 speeding tickets were issued by troopers statewide along with 627 tickets for distracted driving.

Get to #TurkeyDay in one piece. If you plan on drinking, don’t plan on driving. Call a cab, rideshare, or sober friend to get you home safely. #BuzzedDriving is drunk driving. #BlackoutWednesday #Drinksgiving #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/9Z4gl80unv — nhtsagov (@NHTSAgov) November 24, 2021

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, New York State Police and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommend the following tips to prevent impaired driving: